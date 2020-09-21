In Bollywood and cricket world, the highest panic took place when the famous couple Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli told his fans that he is going to be a mommy-dad very soon. Yes, both are fully ready to welcome their first child in the coming January 2021. In such a situation, when the buzzing about the little guests coming from B-town to the cricket world is becoming increasingly buzzing, the same mother-in-law, Anushka Sharma, is flaunting her baby bump and sharing her stylish photos back to back.

Enjoying her pregnancy moments, Anushka is also taking good care of her fashion statement every moment. Instead of wearing baggy T-shirts and loose-fitting clothes, Anushka is trying her hand at stylish-looking silhouettes. This is because Anushka has shared a very stylish picture of her taking a dip in the pool during pregnancy, in which black monokini is being seen on her look. Anushka Sharma’s ‘Good News’ stylish dress in the budget, Kapal has given good news in this romantic style

Talk about Anushka Sharma’s overall look, while she is seen wearing a black monokini designed by fashion label ASOS. This off shoulder monokini had an upper side ruffles design, in which Anushka’s beauty was being seen. Though nothing else required add-ons to make this cheered shade dress attractive, the actress’ facial expression made the look quite fun for everyone.

However, this is not the first time that Anushka has flaunted her baby bump in a stylish manner, even before the actress white and blue dress has shown her killer look. Kareena Kapoor was stunned to see such clothes even when she was pregnant