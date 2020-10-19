Anushka has done this photoshoot in Dubai Anushka Sharma is soon to be a mother and has posted pictures of her latest photoshoot on social media. Anushka is currently in Dubai with her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka has shared some of her new photos taken with fans.

Anushka’s smile is priceless In these pictures, Anushka’s baby bump in a jump suit is clearly visible and her smile is telling the story of her happiness.

Anushka’s lovers are being loved by her Anushka is enjoying the sun in these pictures. While sharing these pictures, he has also written, ‘Pocketful of sunshine’ and on this he is indulging his heart openly for them.

Over 9 lakh likes in a few minutes Friends from the industry are sending wishes to him and have also posted a lot of heart emoji. By the time the news was written, these photos have received more than 9 lakh likes in just 43 minutes.

The picture was posted in black swimsuit Anushka shared a picture of her in black swimsuit in front of the swimming pool a few days ago. His baby bump was also seen in this picture. Talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film ‘Zero’ in the year 2018. She also had Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film. The film could not do anything special at the box office. Recently, the film ‘Bulbul’, released under the banner of Anushka Sharma’s production house, was released on the OTT platform.

‘My whole world in one frame’ This picture of Anushka Sharma was also very much discussed. In this picture, she is standing on the beach and smiling while looking at the baby bump. With this, he wrote, ‘There is nothing more real and humble than experiencing the creation of life inside yourself. When it is not under your control then what exactly is it? ‘ On this post by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wrote, ‘My whole world in one frame.’

In August, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their picture and shared the good news of becoming their parents with fans. Virat told that Anushka is going to be a mother in January next year. Anushka has shared many photos of her latest photoshoot on Instagram.