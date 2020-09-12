Director Om Raut’s film ‘Adipurush’ is currently in the news. In the film, Prabhas will appear in the role of Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan will appear in the role of Ravana. According to sources, it is believed that Sita’s search in the film has been stopped by Anushka Sharma.

Let me tell you, the film ‘Adipurush’ is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana, which will show the victory of good over evil. The manufacturer claims that this role will prove to be larger than life in Saif’s life. According to sources, Om met Anushka and told her about the entire film. Recently, Anushka has shared the good news of becoming a mummy for the first time. Their delivery is due in January 2021. Makers believe that they will fix shooting dates after agreeing about Anushka’s film.

At the same time, the film Adipurush will be released in Hindi and Telugu. At the same time, the 3D film will be released in the country and world by dubbing it in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and many foreign languages. The film will be shot in 2021 and will be released in theaters in 2022. This film is being produced by T-Series.

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen for the promotional song Kudi Nu Nachne De from the film English Medium. Many Bollywood actresses took part in this song and everyone promoted this film for Irrfan. Anushka Sharma appeared for the first and last time after her marriage, in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Zero which released in December 2018. After this, Anushka Sharma is missing from the screen.