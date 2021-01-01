Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have organized the party on the occasion of New Year. Cricketer Hardik Pandya is also seen with his wife Natasha Stankovic at this party given by soon-to-be mother Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli himself has shared party photos on his Instagram account. In a picture, along with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, many other guests including Hardik Pandya and his wife are also seen. Apart from this, Virat Kohli has shared another picture, in which he is seen with Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma is sitting on the chair, while Virat Kohli is seen standing behind him.

Sharing the pictures, Virat Kohli has written, ‘Spend positive time with friends with negative tests! There is nothing better than being with friends at home in a safe environment. This year brought lots of happiness, hopes and better health. Be safe. ‘ Apart from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has also shared a picture on her Instagram story, which has food and drink items. In addition, he wrote in the caption, Starting new year on a high- sugar high.

Along with this, Anushka Sharma shared a few more pictures in Instagram Story and wished the fans a happy new year. Not only this, he has also wished actress Sonali Bendre and Divya Balan on her birthday. Let us know that recently Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen going to the doctor for a visit. Anushka Sharma is going to be a mother this month and Virat Kohli has returned to India after returning from Australia round of Team India on Paternity Leave.