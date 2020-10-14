Can eat anything Digestion takes place easily in cold weather, so at this time you can eat whatever you want. Even after delivery, the mother has to take healthy diet to feed the baby. In the cold weather you can eat anything you like without any hesitation. Also read: Indian women do not want another child apart from Kareena and Meera Rajput, but why

Hot flashes Women may feel more hot in pregnancy which may bother you even after delivery. In such a situation, the last three months of pregnancy and delivery are in cold weather, then there is no problem of hot flashes. Many pregnant women feel very hot and they do not suffer this heat. This problem is easy to control during the winter months.

It is not necessary to baby Whoever comes to meet the little guest tries to lift him in the lap. In such a situation, you cannot even refuse to give the child in the lap. However, in cold weather the child has to be kept in heat and someone from outside will also find an easy excuse not to give the baby in the lap.

Baby massage It is advisable to massage the baby’s oil shortly after birth. This strengthens the child’s muscles. At the same time, massaging in cold sunlight is even more beneficial. It also provides vitamin D to the child and makes him healthy and strong. Also read: How to massage a newborn baby

The weather is also right to conceive In a study conducted in the year 2018, it was kept that the winter season is the best for conceiving. People spend more time indoors in the cold and the quality of sperm is better in winter than in the rest of the seasons, which allows the female partner to conceive easily. If you have been trying to conceive for a long time, but you are not getting success in it, then try it during the cold months. Also read: Trying to conceive, then leave these bad habits today Here are some of the benefits of winter delivery, but it does not mean that the rest of the year is not good for delivery. Each season has its advantages and disadvantages and if your child is not born in the cold months then there is nothing to worry about. After all, every season has its benefits.

