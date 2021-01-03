TV personality Anusha Dandekar has finally broken the silence on her breakup. Through social media posts, he has informed that he has had a breakup with boyfriend Karan Kundra. The news of Karan and Anusha’s breakup has been in the news since April 2020. Both were silent on this matter, but now Anusha has made it clear that the two are no longer together.

Anusha has written a long post expressing her emotions at the breakup. He has told that the reason for the breakup has been more along with getting cheated. Anusha writes, “So here is the truth, before the end of the year I want to tell about it. Yes, I did the ‘Love School’ show. Yes, I was a love professor. Yes, whatever I shared and gave advice to the Couples, it was from the heart and with all honesty. Yes, I love lovingly, so strongly that I do not leave her until the last moment. I keep trying and fighting. Yes, I am also a human being. Yes, I too have lost myself and lost my self-respect. Yes, I have been cheated and lied too. Yes, I have waited for forgiveness which has not come till date. Yes, I have learned to forgive myself and yes, I have moved forward, am growing and will continue to grow, with all these things, and will always look positive. “

Anusha further writes that all of you have seen me loving you openly, now you will see me loving myself until I fall in love with someone else. In the end, my opinion will be that love comes to you in many ways, just don’t consume it so much that you lose yourself in it. Allow love to be respected, true and honest. I am deserving, you are desirous. The most important thing is to understand, because we adopt love the way we think we feel.

Anusha writes, “Thank you for loving me the way you do my A team, I love you.” Always thankful for good and bad, I have read all the lessons and learned, my love story will start with my own now. ”

This post of Anusha Dandekar has got support from her sister Shibani and friends. Everyone has been praised for talking about the breakup on the public platform. Anusha and Karan were together for almost four years. They also hosted the reality show ‘Love School’, in which both became Love Professors. In this show, the two spoke openly about their relationship.