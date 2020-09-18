new Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on the statement given to the Gandhi family that if anyone is hurt, then they too are suffering. The Union Minister said that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings.

What did Anurag Thakur say?

There was an uproar in the Lok Sabha today when Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur defended the PM Cares Fund and commented on Jawaharlal Nehru and Sonia Gandhi. He said, “till today Nehruji created the fund and did not register it. You created a trust for the Gandhi family only. If Sonia Gandhi was made president, if it is investigated, milk of milk will become water of water.

I had no intent to hurt the sentiments of anyone. Agar kisi ko thes pahunchi hai, to mujhe bhi is baat ki peeda hai: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha https://t.co/ybgAcNoEAB pic.twitter.com/H4BXwykKgv – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Along with this, he said, “In 1948, the then Prime Minister ordered to create the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, like royal spades.” He claimed that the fund has not been registered till date. It should be investigated how it got approval for regulating foreign contribution?

After this statement, there was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha. In view of the uproar, the proceedings of the House had to be postponed several times. In fact, opposing the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha, members of the Congress and Trinamool Congress raised questions about the formation of the PM Cares Fund. Some members suggested to merge this fund into the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Fund. During this, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said that the PM Cares Fund is being opposed, but there must be a logic behind this protest. It was during this time that Anurag Thakur commented on the Gandhi family.

