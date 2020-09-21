Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in the news due to the sexual abuse case. X-Wife Kalki Kekalan has written a post supporting them. She has told how Anurag supported her and stood with the actress when she felt insecure at her place of work. Kalki writes, ‘Dear Anurag, do not impress yourself with this social media circus, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you have fought for your professional space as well as their right in personal space. I am witness to these things. In the personal and professional space you have seen me with equal eyes. Even after the divorces you have been standing for me. You supported me in those places when I felt insecure at the workplace. ‘

Kalki further writes, ‘This is a bad time where everyone is abusing each other and making false accusations. These things are spoiling family, country and friends. But beyond this blood bath is a place of dignity, a place to pay attention to the needs of the people around, a place to be kind, I know you are well acquainted with it. Keep your dignity, stay strong, keep doing what you want to do. ‘

NCB may interrogate Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case next week: NCB

New poster of John Abraham’s film Satyamev Jayate 2, will be released in Eid 2021

Significantly, actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. She will get the FIR lodged at Oshiwara Police Station today. The paper work has been completed by the lawyer. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer issued an official statement and wrote, ‘The false case of sexual abuse has come out that has hurt my client a lot’.

Richa Chadha’s dragged name

In Anurag Kashyap’s case, Richa Chadha’s lawyer has issued a statement after actress Payal Ghosh dragged her name. Richa has condemned the entire case saying that she will take legal action against Payal Ghosh. Payal Ghosh recently named Richa Chadha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi during an interview. Payal Ghosh said that Anurag told him that the actress who worked with him did not have any problem in this. When I call Richa Chadha, she comes running.