Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is deeply hurt by the accusations of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh. For this, he has issued a statement through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. He said in this statement that all the allegations against him are false and will be dealt with in a lawful manner. Anurag Kashyap has released this statement of his lawyer on social media.

The statement said, “My client Anurag Kashyap has been hurt by the false accusations of sexual exploitation to my client Anurag Kashyap, which is spread on social media right now. These allegations are completely false, with bad feeling and dishonesty.” It is very sad that an important social movement like Me Too has been tried to attack someone’s character by making weapons. Such false accusations are a shock to the victims of Me Too who are really tough Have gone through the circumstances “

Will take legal action

The statement further said, “My clients have been explained all their legal methods and rights and they are fully ready to use them. – Priyanka Khimani.” Anurag Kashyap while sharing the statement of the lawyer wrote, “On my basis, this is the statement of my lawyer Priyanka Khimani, thank you.”

Watch the statement of Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer here

Payal made these allegations

Please tell that actress Payal Ghosh will file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap today. Payal will go to Oshiwara police station in Mumbai with her lawyer and file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap. Earlier, Payal has tweeted and accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation and misbehavior. For this, he has also sought help from the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office.

