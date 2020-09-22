Anurag Kashyap has recently been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Many celebs have come forward in their support after Anurag was accused. Now Anurag’s former assistant supported Anurag and narrated an anecdote when an actress asked Anurag to ‘give favors’ in exchange for getting the role.

This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @ anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag.

She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favors’ verbally.

but when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work.

Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed. I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it.

I don’t blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work.

