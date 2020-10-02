Mumbai: The Versova police on Thursday recorded Anurag Kashyap’s statement after the film actress Payal Ghosh sexually assaulted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova police station in Mumbai. Anurag reached Versova police station at 10 am and left the police station after recording his statement at around 6 pm.

Anurag Kashyap has given clarification through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani on the sexual abuse allegations leveled against him. According to lawyer Priyanka, Anurag Kashyap lodged a statement with Versova police station in connection with the alleged sexual abuse allegations of August 2013. Anurag Kashyap has dismissed all the allegations leveled against him and has recorded his statement.

Anurag Kashyap has provided documents in support of his statements which refutes the allegations of the complainant. Anurag Kashyap has provided documentary evidence for the month of August 2013, according to which he was in Sri Lanka in the context of a film in August 2013. Anurag Kashyap has completely denied the place where the incident has been mentioned.

By promoting the alleged incident in August 2013 by the complainant, the media is trying to spoil and malign Anurag Kashyap’s image while the matter is going through a judicial process.

According to Anurag Kashyap, the complainant’s lies have been exposed after the complainant repeatedly changed his statement and the documents were produced by Anurag Kashyap. According to Anurag Kashyap, the complainant may change his statement repeatedly during the ensuing investigation process. According to Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer, not only Anurag Kashyap but also his family and their well-wishers have been greatly hurt by this whole incident and allegations.

Anurag Kashyap is using all the judicial resources available to him. According to Anurag, the complainant is misusing the Me to Movement for his personal interest and he is confident that he will get justice.