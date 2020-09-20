For the past few days, there is a Tu-Tu-Main-Main between the filmmaker and him. The tweet-war of both is in the headlines. A few days ago, Anurag also tweeted in a sarcastic tone by tweeting Kangana why she does not go to war with China. Kangana said in an interview in the past that she was tried by an actor for giving drugs so that she could not go to the shoot. Now Anurag has rejected his statement. Anurag told that he has seen Kangana doing all this on her own.

Kangana drank champagne to eliminate hesitation

During an interview, Anurag Kashyap told that during the shooting of the film ‘Queen’, he saw Kangana drinking champagne herself so that she could speak her lines in a free-spirited manner. Anurag said that nobody had judged or coerced him. He needed champagne to erase his hesitation.

No one forced on Kangana

In an interview with Fay D’Souza, Anurag said, “When his confidence was low, I have seen him do it all.” And I have seen all this with my own eyes. I was no longer in touch with her when she came out. He changed himself only after this. But she could not say that someone had coerced them. I do not know what happened before but when I saw all this, I had not seen anyone force them.

Anurag told his first experience

Nobody forces anyone. These people have their own will. Anurag also told his experience that when he did all this for the first time, the person in front told me that it would be fun to see it. You try and try, after this you have your choice.