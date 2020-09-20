Kangana drank champagne to eliminate hesitation
During an interview, Anurag Kashyap told that during the shooting of the film ‘Queen’, he saw Kangana drinking champagne herself so that she could speak her lines in a free-spirited manner. Anurag said that nobody had judged or coerced him. He needed champagne to erase his hesitation.
No one forced on Kangana
In an interview with Fay D’Souza, Anurag said, “When his confidence was low, I have seen him do it all.” And I have seen all this with my own eyes. I was no longer in touch with her when she came out. He changed himself only after this. But she could not say that someone had coerced them. I do not know what happened before but when I saw all this, I had not seen anyone force them.
Anurag told his first experience
Nobody forces anyone. These people have their own will. Anurag also told his experience that when he did all this for the first time, the person in front told me that it would be fun to see it. You try and try, after this you have your choice.
