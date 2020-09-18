Kavita Kaushik is one of the popular actresses of TV. Apart from acting, she is in discussion about her fitness. Recently, he shared a photo of himself doing yoga on social media, which is becoming fiercely viral. In this photo, Kavita is seen doing hard yoga. Director Anurag Kashyap was also surprised to see this yoga pose.

Kavita wrote this photo in the caption on Twitter, “Tell me more.” Commenting on this photo of Kavita, Anurag wrote, ‘What is this way of sitting? The last time I wrote a script like this, I made ‘No Smoking’. The psychological-thriller No Smoking was released in the year 2007 and was directed by Anurag Kashyap. John Abraham played the lead role in the film.

Actor Vrajesh too became confused after seeing Kavita’s photo and wrote- ‘Who is the leg, who is the neck, who is the elbow, who is the knee, who is the finger of the hand, who is the toe. Where is everyone? Apart from this, a Twitter user tweeted, and wrote, ‘I tried to try it. Now I have 2 fractures and 5 slip discs. Kavita also commented that now because of you I have to take classes so that people do not get injured.

Significantly, Kavita Kaushik started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Qutumb. After that she appeared in the story of Ghar-Ghar Ki, Kumkum, Piya Ka Ghar. Kavita received tremendous popularity from serial FIR character Chandramukhi Chautala.