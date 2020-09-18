Television actress Kavita Kaushik is known for her acting as well as difficult yoga. Once again, Kavita Cashik shared a picture of herself doing very tight yoga asanas on Instagram, which has also surprised film producer Anurag Kashyap. Anurag Kashyap has also commented on this post of poetry. Also, many stars of the industry have reacted to this pose of poetry.

Actress, who has gained popularity with the help of serial FIR, wrote in the caption of this picture – Tell more. Anurag Kashyap wrote in the comment section of this post- “What is the way to sit? Last time I wrote a script to sit like this, no smoking was made.”

Let us know that Anurag Kashyap’s film No Smoking was described by some people as the most complex and best film of his career. At the same time, many people did not understand this film. Stars like John Abraham and Ayesha Takia were seen in this film. Apart from this, actor Vrajesh appeared quite confused and wrote – who is leg, who is neck, who is elbow, who is knee, who is finger of hand, who is toe. Where is everyone?