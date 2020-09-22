Bollywood director-producer Anurag Kashyap was recently accused of sexually abusing actress Payal Ghosh. Payal has said in his allegations that in 2015, Anurag Kashyap called him to his house and tried to force him. However, after Payal’s allegations, many Bollywood celebrities have come in support of Anurag Kashyap, including those who work with him. Now in the year 2004, Jaideep Sarkar, who was Anurag’s assistant, has supported Anurag by tweeting many.

Jaideep has stated in his post that he was watching secondary casting for ‘Gulal’. An actress then wanted to meet Anurag for the role in the film. After waiting for some time, Anurag agreed to meet her. However, the actress felt that she would get a role in the film through ‘casting couch’ and offered some ‘favors’ to Anurag.

Jaideep said in his next tweet that Anurag ignores the actress’ offer. After this, the actress started to fall the pallu of her sari several times, on which Anurag refused to do so. At the same time, Anurag told the actress that if she is fit for the role then she will get it only, not in any other way. After this, Anurag came out of that room in displeasure. Anurag later said to Jaideep, quite disappointed, that he feels bad that some women think that this is the only way to get work.

Jaideep has tried to tell in his tweet that Anurag Kashyap respects women a lot. He has said that he can say this on the basis that he has worked in the casting department with Anurag.