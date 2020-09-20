Recently, Actor Payal Ghosh made very serious allegations of sexual abuse against director Anurag Kashyap. Payal had said that in 2015, Anurag Kashyap tried to force her with him. Soon after, Anurag Kashyap dismissed the allegations on social media. Now the statement of Anurag Kashyap has come out through his lawyer.

Anurag Kashyap has shared a statement of his lawyer Priyanka Khimani on his Twitter handle. In this statement, Priyanka has said that her client has been falsely accused of sexual abuse and she is deeply hurt by it. Sharing this post, Anurag wrote, ‘Thank you from my lawyer Priyanka Khimani’s statement … Thank you.’

Let me tell you that Payal Ghosh had alleged that Anurag Kashyap tried to force him by calling him to his house. Payal has said that she will file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara police station on 21 September. Payal also said that she wanted to bring this up long ago but her family and friends had stopped her from doing so.



However, after Payal’s allegations, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap. These people include people like Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Hansal Mehta along with Anurag’s ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.