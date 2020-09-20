Let me tell you that Payal Ghosh had alleged that Anurag Kashyap tried to force him by calling him to his house. Payal has said that she will file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara police station on 21 September. Payal also said that she wanted to bring this up long ago but her family and friends had stopped her from doing so.
However, after Payal’s allegations, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap. These people include people like Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Hansal Mehta along with Anurag’s ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.
Anurag Kashyap disclosed shocking, said- Kangna has been seen doing it of her own free will.
