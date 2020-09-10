Riya Chakraborty was arrested and sent to jail after drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Some time ago many people said on social media that Sushant was not getting work in the industry and due to this he was depressed. Now filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a few pictures of WhatsApp chats about why he did not want to work with Sushant. Anurag has shared pictures of WhatsApp chats on his Twitter account. He told that the chat was with Sushant’s manager. To this, Anurag gave the caption, ‘I’m sorry, I have to do this but this chat is done three weeks before Sushant’s death.’

Did not want to work

Anurag further wrote, ‘Chat with Sushant’s manager on 22 May … did not feel the need to share it yet but now felt that I should share … Yes, I did not want to work with him and I had some reasons behind this as well. ‘

What’s written in chat

In the chat, Sushant’s manager said that hopefully you will be fine. Anurag said that yes. Then Anurag asked, are you okay? After this the manager wrote, ‘Yes, I am in Home Town. Made a farm here and am very happy. It is being used. I know that you don’t like people who recommend actors. I think this chance can be taken by me with you. If you think that Sushant somehow fits in a film with you, then take care of him. As an audience, it will be fun to see both of you doing something creative. ‘ Anurag writes on this that he is a very disturbing person and he knows him from the beginning.

Talk to manager on June 14 too

After this, Anurag shared another screenshot. It is on 14 June, the day Sushant died. On this day too, Anurag had a conversation with Sushant’s manager. Sharing this, Anurag wrote, ‘On June 14, I spoke to his manager. It will show you things, if you want to see. It is intimidating to do but cannot keep it with you. For those who think that we do not take care of family. If you want to judge, do it.