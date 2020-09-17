new Delhi: First, Kangana Ranaut’s relationship with the Maharashtra government and Bollywood is growing. On Thursday, he and film director Anurag Kashyap got into a heated debate on Twitter.

The debate started when Anurag took a dig at Kangana’s tweet. First, know what Kangana tweeted. Kangana tweeted and wrote, “I am a satrap. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! Never compromised with the principle and never will! Jai Hind .”

I am a satrap. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I will never compromise with the principle, I will never do it! Jai Hind . – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

On this tweet, Anurag wrote, “Just Ek Tu Hi Hai Sister – the only Manikarnika. Take four or five and go to China. See how much has penetrated to the inside. Show them that as long as you are there, no child of this country can be deterred. One day’s journey from your house is just to LAC. Going lioness Jai Hind .”

There is only one sister – only Manikarnika. You take four to five and go to China. See how much has penetrated to the inside. Show them that even as long as you have no hair of this country can be tied. One day’s journey from your house is just to LAC. Ja lioness. Jai Hind . https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

Kangana also retaliated on this tweet by Anurag, he wrote, “Ok I go to the border you go to the next Olympics, the country wants gold medals ha ha ha all this is not a B grade film where the artist becomes anything Hai, you started taking Metforz literally, when did you become so retarded, when we were friends, it was very clever. ”

Ok I go to the border, you want to move on to the next Olympics, the country wants gold models haha ​​ha it is not a B grade film where the artist becomes anything, you start taking metfor a lot, how long have you been so retarded Gone, were we so clever when we had a friendship ???? https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

After this, Anurag tweeted, “Your life has become a metaphor now sister. Every thing is also metaphor. Every charge is metaphor. So much metaphor has hit you on Twitter that the public has started calling unemployed generator as your dialogue writer. When no one knows better than me, you improvise so well.

Your life is now metaphor sister. Every thing is also metaphor. Every charge is metaphor. So much metaphor has hit you on Twitter that the public has started calling the unemployed generator as your dialogue writer. Nobody knows better than you how improvise you are. https://t.co/1ibyhRfhks – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

After this, Kangana gave a sharp answer to Anurag and he advised Anurag to sleep by drinking hot turmeric milk.



Oh !! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day? ??? https://t.co/JdaUZgZqSZ – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Let me tell you that Kangana has been in the headlines for the past several days, where a lot of tension was seen between Shiv Sena and them. At the same time, his relations with Bollywood are becoming stronger. Kangana has targeted Bollywood first in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and then on the issue of drugs.

