Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is very active on social media and expresses his views on social issues apart from issues related to films. Now he has talked about the use of drugs in Bollywood. Along with this, Anurag Kashyap reacted to Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s statement on drug abuse problem, saying that he himself used to drink ganja. Anurag Kashyap has said these things during an interview. At the same time, Ravi Kishan has also hit back at Anurag Kashyap.

Recently, Ravi Kishan appreciated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) drug case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with this, Ravi Kishan had said that we know that the problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. In our country, drugs come from neighboring countries Pakistan and China. The government should stop all this which is spoiling the lives of our youth.

Taking objection to Ravi Kishan’s statement, Anurag Kashyap said in the interview, ‘I have known Ravi Kishan for a long time. They are my friends He also worked in my film Mukkabaaz. Ravi starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bum Bhole, Shiva Shiva Shambhu. There was a time when he also drank hemp. This is life. Everyone knows about this. The world knows. There is no person who does not know that Ravi Kishan used to drink Ganja. They must have given up now. Because now he has become a minister.

Anurag Kashyap further said, ‘But would you add this thing to the use of drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi for this. Because I never saw hemp as a drug. Abuse is not the right word. He used to smoke. He has always done his job right. He was never spoiled, never let loose in work, never became a monster. There is nothing that can be connected to people. So when they justify their point and talk about it, I don’t feel right. ‘

Let us tell you that Ravi Kishan has also said his words when Anurag Kashyap said about drinking cannabis. He said, ‘I don’t have to explain to anyone what I used to do, what I am doing. Do not speak such facts and in this you are also crossing legal things. Therefore, it should not be done. Anurag Kashyap This is my request to you and I respect you. You must understand. There is a lot of seriousness in what I am saying and the country is listening at this time, so before saying any wrong thing or word or thinking, you should think a thousand times and you should also think.