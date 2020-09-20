Bollywood film maker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the serious allegations of coercion by actress Payal Ghosh. Anurag Kashyap has tweeted a lot through social media and has described Payal’s allegations as baseless.

Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on. No one used to silence me and lied so much that while being a woman I dragged other women too. Be modest Madam. Just say that all your allegations are baseless. “

He further tweeted, “The rest accusing me, dragging my actors and Bachchan family together could not even make a chawk on me.” Madam has done two marriages, if she is a crime, she approves and loves a lot, He also accepts. Whether I have a first wife or a second wife. “

Anurag Kashyap further writes, “Or any girlfriend or a lot of actresses I’ve worked with, or the entire girls and women team that has always worked with me, or all the women I’ve met, just In or among the public. “

He further wrote, “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate any price. The rest of what happens is seen. How much is true in your video, the rest you just pray And love. Sorry to answer your English in Hindi. “

Along with this, Anurag Kashyap also told that he is getting a lot of calls. He writes, “There are a lot of attacks yet. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, don’t say no and shut up. It also knows where the arrows are going to drop. Intezaar is.”