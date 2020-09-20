Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently tweeted about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how he (Anurag) got upset even after Sushant agreed to a project. Anurag has told that the first such thing happened during the movie ‘Hansi To Fansi’, which was released in the year 2014. Now, in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap has shared more information related to the film.

In the old interview, Anurag Kashyap had told how he signed Sushant for the film ‘Hansi To Phansi’. Anurag said that despite signing the film, he had signed a deal for three films of Yash Raj Films. Her first film was also ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. In which Parineeti Chopra was a co-actor. Anurag explained why Parineeti Chopra did not want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Anurag said in response to a Hindustan Times question, “We were going to do the film (laughter to be stuck). We were looking for an actress for this. We reached out to Parineeti Chopra. But she said” I don’t want to work with TV actors She wants Then we told him who Sushant Singh is. Who has done films like Kya Po Che and PK. He is no longer just a TV actor. “

Anurag further added, “She was also doing Shuddh Desi romance film. So she went to Yash Raj and passed by him. She called and told him (Sushant) ‘Why don’t you come and do pure Desi romance and that movie do not do?’ And then he disappeared. “Anurag said that everyone thought that going with Yash Raj was a better deal for Sushant and so nobody opposed him for it. Sushant’s ‘pure desi romance’ with Parineeti , While Parineeti did the film ‘Hansi To Phansi’ with Siddharth Malhotra.

In an interview to NDTV, Anurag said, referring to the incident of 2016, ‘Mukesh had gone to Sushant before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 and said that he was an actor for a script Looking for who can play UP based role. Dhoni released, proved to be a hit and he never called us. I was not upset by this either. I went ahead and I boxed. ‘