There is still a lot of discussion about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has told that at one point of time Parineeti Chopra refused to work with Sushant. However, Parineeti also did a film with Sushant and was well liked. Anurag Kashyap has told in a recent interview that he wanted to work with Sushant but Sushant never contacted him after getting the film from another production house.

Anurag Kashyap told that he wanted to take Sushant in the film ‘Hansi To Fansi’. He then approached Parineeti Chopra for the lead role. But at that time Parineeti refused to work with Sushant and said that she does not want to do a film with a TV actor. However Anurag and his team later explained to Parineeti that Sushant is working in films like ‘Kai Po Chhe’ and ‘PK’.

Anurag said that maybe later Parineeti would have talked about Sushant at another production house, after which she was offered a ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ with Parineeti and the film was well liked. Anurag also told that he came to know that Sushant has made a deal with another production house. After this, Siddharth Malhotra was cast in ‘Hansi To Phansi’.

Let me tell you that earlier also Anurag Kashyap has told that before the release of ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 2016, he wanted to take Sushant into a film. But after the success of Dhoni’s biopic, Sushant never approached Anurag Kashyap.