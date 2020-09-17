Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her impeccable rhetoric, has been in the news these days. Ever since he has talked about drugs in Bollywood, he has been in a war of words with some Bollywood celebrity. The latest case is now between Kangana and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Anurag responded to Kangana’s tweet and after that the Twitter war started.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘I am a satrap. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I will never compromise with the principle, I will never do it! Jai Hind.’

On Kangna’s tweet, Anurag Kashyap retweeted, ‘Just Ek Tu Hi Hai Sister- the only manikarnika. You take four five and go to China. See how much has penetrated to the inside. Show them also that as long as you are there, no child of this country can be deterred. LAC is just a day’s journey from your home. Ja lioness. Jai Hind.’

Where was Kangana going to sit silent after this reply from Anurag. He also tweeted retweeting Anurag’s tweet, “Okay I go to the border. You want to go to the next Olympics, the country needs gold models.” Hahaha, all of this is not a B grade film where the artist becomes anything, you start taking Metforce lightly. Since when did you become so retarded, when we were friends, we were very clever.