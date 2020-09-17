On Kangna’s tweet, Anurag Kashyap retweeted, ‘Just Ek Tu Hi Hai Sister- the only manikarnika. You take four five and go to China. See how much has penetrated to the inside. Show them also that as long as you are there, no child of this country can be deterred. LAC is just a day’s journey from your home. Ja lioness. Jai Hind.’
Where was Kangana going to sit silent after this reply from Anurag. He also tweeted retweeting Anurag’s tweet, “Okay I go to the border. You want to go to the next Olympics, the country needs gold models.” Hahaha, all of this is not a B grade film where the artist becomes anything, you start taking Metforce lightly. Since when did you become so retarded, when we were friends, we were very clever.
.
Leave a Reply