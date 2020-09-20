Actress Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. Payal says that Anurag had coerced her. Anurag Kashyap has reacted to this. He tweeted and wrote, ‘There are a lot of attacks yet. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, do not say no and shut up. It is also known that where the arrows are going to be released. Wait.

Let us tell you that the actress herself has made this serious accusation on Anurag Kashyap through social media. Ghosh has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this, Kangana has stood up against Anurag Kashyap from Ranaut to Women’s Commission.

There are going to be many attacks. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, do not say no and shut up. It is also known that you do not know where the arrows are going to drop. Is waiting. – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

@ anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh, while speaking on social media, wrote, ‘Anurag Kashyap has coerced me and treated me very badly. Narendra Modi ji please take some strict action against it. Let the country know that there is a monster behind this creative man. I know it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

Kangana Ranaut came in support of Payal Ghosh

Many celebs are reacting fast to this tweet by Payal. Arrest Anurag Kashyap is trending all over Twitter. Kangana Ranaut has also given her reaction on this. Kangana also supported Payal and tweeted, ‘Every voice is important. Arrest Anurag Kashyap ‘.

National Commission for Women also raised voice against Anurag

Apart from this, National Women’s Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also come forward in this matter. He tweeted, ‘You can mail your complaint to me. The National Commission for Women will look into this matter. Payal Ghosh replied to her and wrote, “Thank you, I will do it soon.”

Thank you will do that 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xQVgzIh0cU – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Talking about Payal Ghosh, she has worked in Hindi, South and Punjabi films. Apart from this, Payal also appeared in the TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya in the year 2016. She played the role of Radhika in the show. Let me tell you that even before when Meitu went to camp, many big personalities of Bollywood were accused of serious sexual exploitation.