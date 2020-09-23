Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in the news these days. The Bollywood actress has filed a complaint against him by accusing him of rape. At the same time, a video of him is also going viral. In it, he has told that he misbehaved with a child at school time. He said that it seemed normal to do so at the time, but later became very embarrassed. Please tell that Anurag Kashyap has himself become a victim of sexual abuse in childhood. He has said this in interviews before. His interview is going viral on social media.

When Anurag met that person many years later …

Anurag Kashyap had told during an interview that when he was younger, he was sexually abused for 11 consecutive years. Anurag had also told that he has now forgiven that person. He had told that he had met the person for many years after that incident. He was not that dirty person.



Decided to leave this nightmare and move on

Anurag told that when he was wrong with me, he was 22 years old. When we met, he was surrounded by guilt. I decided to leave this whole nightmare behind and move on. But it was not easy. Brought to Mumbai by bitterness, mistreatment and a sense of loneliness.

Kalki’s love helped forget the bad experience

Anurag thanked Wife Kalki Kekalan for bringing him out of this bitterness and bad experience. He had told that he was able to come out of it completely because of Kalki’s love.

Actress lodged complaint against Anurag Kashyap, complaint lodged