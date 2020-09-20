Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. However, Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations of sexual abuse and called it a conspiracy against himself. At the same time, Taapsee Pannu has come in support of her filmmaker friend and posted on a social media. Let us tell that Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap had seen projects like ‘Bull’s Eye’ and ‘Manmargiya’.

Taapsee Pannu said- will meet soon

Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a picture of herself taking a walk with Anurag Kashyap on her Instagram account, where she has her hands on Anurag’s shoulder. With this, Taapsee Pannu wrote, ‘For you my friend, I know to be the biggest feminist. You will soon meet again on the set with another new piece of art, which shows how powerful and meaningful the women of your world are. ‘



Payal Ghosh complained to PM

Payal Ghosh tweeted, “Anurag Kashyap forcefully punished me and treated me badly. PMO and Narendra Modi ji, take action on this and show the devil hidden behind this creative person. I know that it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

Payal Ghosh’s tweet

Anurag Kashyap all allegations baseless

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap tweeted that all this is happening to silence him. Anurag Kashyap tweeted a total of four tweets one after another addressed to Payal Ghosh and said, “Just say whatever your allegations are, all of you are baseless”.