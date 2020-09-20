Talks between Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap are increasing. Both are constantly making statements against each other. Recently, both of them got entangled on Twitter too.

Bollywood’s famous producer-director Anurag Kashyap has claimed in an interview recently that he has seen Kangana drinking champagne herself during the shoot of ‘Queen’.

According to Anurag, Kangana drank champagne so that she could openly give her scenes. Anurag said that during this time, neither did Kangna judge anyone nor force him. Please tell that Kangana had said in an interview that an actor tried to give him drugs so that he could not go to the shoot.

Anurag said, “When Kangana was less confident, I have seen her doing it. When Kangana came out of these things, I was not in her touch. She cannot say that someone forced her. I don’t Know what happened before, but when I saw all this, I did not see anyone forcibly seizing them at that time. “

Anurag said that these people have their own will and no one forces anyone. He also shared his experience. He said that when he had done all this for the first time, the person in front had told him that it would be fun to take a look. You try, then you have your choice.

Let me tell you that recently Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh. In this case Kangana Ranaut has targeted Anurag Kashyap, taking the side of Payal Ghosh. In this regard, he has made several tweets.

Read also:

Kangana targeted Anurag Kashyap in Payal case, said – these people want new hot girls to make them happy every day