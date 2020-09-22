Two days ago, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. He also said that Anurag has been intimate with many actresses including Richa Chadha. After this, Richa issued a statement through his lawyer. In this, she said that she will take legal action against these allegations and will work under her legal rights. Now actor Ali Fazal has supported Richa. Richa and Ali are in a relationship and are going to get married very soon.

Ali Fazal has written a note in support of Richa on Instagram, in which he said that he believes in ‘truth and justice’. Ali wrote in his post, “My love, you are the one who has stood up for women again and again, today you are going through this ordeal. And yet, you come as strong as ever. My partner , Your resilience, your kindness and sympathy have touched many people, and I have had the privilege of seeing the time I have known you. “

Ali is proud of Richa

Ali wrote fire to Richa that you have fought to create a society of equality, they have not broken from hatred of anyone. You kept your art better and showed courage. He wrote, “I am proud of you because I know that you will not stop to help the needy. Especially women, who have lost their voice in many patriarchy systems.

See Ali Fazal’s post here

Need to empower women

Ali further wrote, “I believe every voice should be heard. I believe in disagreement. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They are really strong. I use my right to speak I believe in doing but with full responsibility. I believe that as a society we need to empower our women. I am always with you. “

Zarina Wahab gets infected with Corona virus on oxygen support, hospitalized for five days