Actress Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation and misbehavior, saying that while Anurag was talking to him, he (Anurag) said that Richa and Huma Qureshi are comfortable with him. Actress Richa Chadha, who appeared in this controversy, has taken legal action and sent legal notice to Payal Ghosh a day before. Richa has shared an update on this,

Richa Chadha says that Payal Ghosh has accepted her legal notice. He has shared the pictures of the delivery receipt of the legal notice on Twitter. He wrote, “Update: Legal notice has reached Miss Ghosh.” Earlier, he tried to give legal notice directly to Payal through his legal team, but she could not succeed. He also gave an update on Twitter.

Update: The legal notice has been delivered to Ms.Ghosh. https://t.co/PKJ67TISWy pic.twitter.com/FPMwFlNoI4 – TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 22, 2020

Richa wrote, “Update: Press people were allowed to go into the house and interview Miss Ghosh, but a person from my legal team was stopped from giving a legal notice at the gate of the house.” Earlier, Richa made another tweet in which she said that after refusing to take legal notice at the gate, she sent a soft copy to Miss Ghosh.

Update: While members of the Press were allowed to go up and continue interviewing Ms. Ghosh, the person from my legal team was stopped from serving her the legal notice at the gate of her residence this evening. https://t.co/jMipIgzgog pic.twitter.com/2TAQ2GsWWO – TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020

Soft copy sent to Payal Ghosh

In this tweet, Richa Chadha wrote, “Update: Soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Miss Ghosh. One of my men along with the man from my lawyer’s office went to his house to hand over a hard copy of the legal notice, which He or his representative refused to take it. We also have a video of his refusal. “

Wrongly dragged name

Let me tell you that Richa has dragged her name unfairly and wrongly while accusing her of sexual abuse against Anurag Kashyap. Payal had claimed that Anurag Kashyap had told him that many actresses like Richa, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi had been intimate with him and that he had been expecting the same from them.

