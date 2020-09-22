Filmmaker Anuragar Kashyap, who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation, has reached Versova police station in Mumbai for questioning on Thursday. Actress Payal Ghosh has lodged a complaint against Anurag Kashyap making several sensational allegations, after which Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai Police on Wednesday. Anurag Kashyap was called at 11 am, while he reached the police station just before 10 am.

Anurag’s statement will be recorded

Anurag Kashyap will be interrogated at Versova police station and his statement will also be recorded. Anurag and his lawyer have also reached the police station. While Payal Ghosh is seeking the arrest of Anurag Kashyap, Anurag has issued a statement through a lawyer, dismissing all the allegations.

Video was released on social media

Recently, the actress released a video on social media and made serious allegations of sexual abuse against Anurag Kashyap. He told that Anurag and his friendship happened on Facebook. She then met Anurag. The actress had told that on the third meeting, Anurag called her home and tried to force her there. Anurag Kashyap had also sent several messages to Actress to call her home.

Payal has also met the Governor

Actor Payal Ghosh has also met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in the case. He was accompanied by RPI leader Ramdas Athawale. Athawale is supporting the actress and both also held a joint press conference. After meeting the Governor, Payal had said to the media that His Excellency had assured him of cooperation. The actress appealed to the Governor in the case to arrest Anurag Kashyap.

Hunger strike if not arrested

Payal Ghosh has announced at the press conference that if Anurag Kashyap is not arrested, he will go on hunger strike. Not only this, the actress also says that her life is in danger. Hence, they have demanded the protection of Y category from the Central Government.

Many actresses supporting Anurag

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap is getting support from Bollywood. Both Anurag Kashyap’s former wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Kekala have supported Anurag. While many people from the industry including Tapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha, Mahi Gill and Huma Qureshi are supporting Anurag. All of them say that the allegations made on Anurag are false and he can never do anything like this.