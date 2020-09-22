Two days ago, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation and misbehavior. After the matter came up, many people have come in support of Anurag Kashyap. But till now only BJP leader Roopa Ganguly and actress Kangana Ranaut have come in support of Payal. Payal has thanked both of them. With this, he believes that no one in Bollywood will support him.

Payal Ghosh arrived in Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station late Monday to file a complaint after making allegations, but could not register a complaint because there were no women officers there. She will again go to the police station and file a report today. Meanwhile, Payal is a bit desperate that even after making serious allegations like sexual exploitation, people are supporting Anurag Kashyap, no one is supporting him.

No hope of support from Bollywood

Payal Ghosh said, “I know that no one from Bollywood will support me. I have no such hope from anyone.” At the same time, there are many actresses in support of Anurag Kashyap, including Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Cochleen, Mahi Gill, Radhika Apte and Sayani Gupta. Not only this, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and the late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan have also supported Anurag Kashyap.

Thanked Kangana and Rupa Ganguly

Payal thanked Roop Ganguly on Twitter for his support and wrote, “Thank you ma’am for supporting you.” At the same time, on supporting Kangana Ranaut, he wrote, “Thank you for supporting Kangana Ranaut. This is the right time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can bring everyone together.”

