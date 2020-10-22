Popular actress Kangana Ranaut, known as Bollywood Queen, is known for her outspokenness. She is often in the news for her statements. Kangana Ranaut made her debut in director Anurag Basu’s film Gangster in 2006. Now Anurag Basu has expressed his opinion about the actress.

In an interview to a news portal, Anurag Basu shared his experience of working with Kagna Ranaut. Anurag Basu believes that Kangana Ranaut has changed a lot now and she has two personalities. Anurag Basu recalls his first meeting with Kangana Ranaut, stating that he had auditioned 20 to 25 girls for the film ‘Gangster’ but remembered Kangana’s face as he had something different.

Anurag Basu further said that she and Kangana Ranaut do not meet much but whenever they meet somewhere in public, they are completely different. This is not Kangana Ranaut whom she knows. Anurag Basu feels that there are two Kangana and he does not understand the other one.

Anurag Basu said that Kangana Ranaut had to guide initially but she learns very fast. She has seen the growth of the actress during the movie ‘Gangstar’. The director said that Kangana Ranaut has got a lot of success. Let me tell you that Anurag and Kangana have worked in films like ‘Life in a Metro’ and ‘Kites’ apart from the film ‘Gangster’.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s workfront, she will be seen in Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from this film, she will be seen working in films like ‘Dhakad’ and ‘Tejas’.