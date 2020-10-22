Anurag Basu further said that she and Kangana Ranaut do not meet much but whenever they meet somewhere in public, they are completely different. This is not Kangana Ranaut whom she knows. Anurag Basu feels that there are two Kangana and he does not understand the other one.
Anurag Basu said that Kangana Ranaut had to guide initially but she learns very fast. She has seen the growth of the actress during the movie ‘Gangstar’. The director said that Kangana Ranaut has got a lot of success. Let me tell you that Anurag and Kangana have worked in films like ‘Life in a Metro’ and ‘Kites’ apart from the film ‘Gangster’.
Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s workfront, she will be seen in Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from this film, she will be seen working in films like ‘Dhakad’ and ‘Tejas’.
