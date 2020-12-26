Film director Anurag Basu recently revealed the reason for the exit of actor Govinda from the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ during an interview. He has told about this during an interview given to a website. According to Anurag Basu, the shooting of the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ had been hanged many times. At the same time, there was always suspense about Govinda coming on the set whether he was coming on the set or whether he was taking a flight or leaving or canceling the shooting. It was all very unpredictable. Due to all these reasons, he did not want to take much tension. We were shooting the film in South Africa and due to all these reasons it was finally decided to remove Govinda from the film.

Govinda was very angry

Let us know that after this story in 2017, Govinda became very angry. He also expressed his displeasure by constantly tweeting on social media. At that time Govinda wrote that I have completed my work as an actor and if the directors are unhappy with this then that is their decision. Many misleading news is being spread about me. Due to this, the film has also been in the headlines among the people for 3 years. Despite my health was not good, I went to South Africa and completed the shooting of the film. He said that the story of the film will be told in South Africa. I did not take any signing amount nor did I sign any contract. I have full respect for the Kapoor family and did this film because Ranbir is my senior’s son.

Ranbir apologized to Govinda

Please tell that the producer of Jagga Jasoos was Ranbir Kapoor. He worked hard to make this film. While Ranbir gives credit to Anurag Basu, he also believes that it was a mistake to take a big actor like Govinda in the film and we did not do justice to him. Please tell that Ranbir Kapoor also apologized to Govinda. In the film Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were in the lead role. This film fell on the box office.

