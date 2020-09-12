Singer’s son died. According to reports, he had kidney problems. He was hospitalized for treatment. Aditya was just 35 years old.

Life lost due to kidney failure

The year 2020 has brought many bad news from Bollywood. Till now news of the deaths of many people including Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have been reported. Meanwhile, news of Aditya Paudwal’s death has come. Aditya Paudwal, son of Bollywood singer and bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal, was struggling with a kidney problem. News of his death came on Saturday morning. It is being told that his kidneys had failed.

Name is recorded in Limca Book of Records

Aditya was the Musician. His name is recorded in the ‘Limca Book of Records’ as India’s youngest music director. Aditya has also sung bhajans with his mother Anuradha Paudwal.