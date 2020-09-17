Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on 17 September i.e. Thursday. On social media, ordinary people are congratulating PM Modi. People from Bollywood industry wished the Prime Minister on his birthday. Now Dulari Kher, mother of Veteran actor Anupam Kher has also wished Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Dulari Kher praised PM Modi

Anupam Kher has shared a video of his mother on his Twitter handle. In this video, he has praised Narendra Modi. He wished him well on PM’s birthday and prayed for his prosperity.

Anupam Kher wrote this thing with the video

Anupam Kher wrote with the video, ‘Mata ji’s call came in anger and said,’ Why didn’t you make my video? Today is Modi ji’s birthday. So this is Dulari ji’s greetings to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi Saab !! live long. Jai Ho.’

Congratulations to PM Modi on these celebrations

Let us tell that before Anupam Kher’s mother, all the stars including Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Ritesh Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have congratulated the Prime Minister.