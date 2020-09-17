Anupam Kher has shared a video of his mother on his Twitter handle. In this video, he has praised Narendra Modi. He wished him well on PM’s birthday and prayed for his prosperity.
Anupam Kher wrote this thing with the video
Anupam Kher wrote with the video, ‘Mata ji’s call came in anger and said,’ Why didn’t you make my video? Today is Modi ji’s birthday. So this is Dulari ji’s greetings to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi Saab !! live long. Jai Ho.’
Congratulations to PM Modi on these celebrations
Let us tell that before Anupam Kher’s mother, all the stars including Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Ritesh Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan have congratulated the Prime Minister.
.
Leave a Reply