Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is in the headlines these days. Anupam Kher recently shared the trailer of his podcast ‘Anupam Cares’ on social media. The special thing of this trailer is that Anupam Kher has shared stories related to his first date. In the podcast, Anupam says that his first date was so bad that he had thought of becoming a monk.

According to Anupam, on his first date, he went to a restaurant. During the date, something happened that the person in front had poured all the food and drink on Anupam. During the podcast, Anupam Kher told that after this incident he was so nervous that he came out without paying the restaurant bill.

Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date… I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world. #AnupamCares @iheartpodcast @mhattikudur@morgan_lavoie@jwellest pic.twitter.com/XAVOw5aJWo – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 28, 2020

Referring to this creepy memory of the first date, Anupam says, ‘I had sweet corn soup on my thighs, gravy on my shirt and hakka noodles hanging on my head. It was shocking everything ‘. Anupam says that to recover from this shock, he had to go to the ashram.

Let me tell you that Anupam Kher is going to appear in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files soon. The film is based on the story of Pandits who were expelled from Kashmir. Earlier this year was scheduled to release on Independence Day this year but due to Corona its release has been postponed till next year.