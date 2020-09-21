Bollywood Veteran Anupam Kher has come out in support of the government when the new agriculture bill is passed. Anupam Kher has given his opinion about this new bill in front of the people, citing his 1990 film ‘Gino Do’. In this film he played the role of a poor farmer.

Anupam Kher shared a video saying, ‘I played the role of a poor farmer in the film Gino Do. One who does his farming and takes all the grain to the market and the market middleman charges it accordingly. After this the zamindar (Amrish Puri) comes and charges according to his own value and says that send all the grain to my warehouse. Then the same farmer goes to a ration shop and finds out that the grain that was sold for Rs 150 is being sold at the ration shop for Rs 250.

Anupam Kher further said, ‘The condition of the farmers was bad 30 years ago and for the last 70 years. But now the situation has changed in the bill passed. The farmer has become his own boss. Sometimes the film translates to life and sometimes life is played on the film. The farmer himself should be self-sufficient. It is our and government’s job to strengthen their hands, which has happened now.

Significantly, the Agriculture Bill 2020 has been passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote. All opposition parties are protesting about this. Harsimrat Kaur, the leader of the Akali Dal and a minister in the NDA government, even resigned.