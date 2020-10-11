Famous singer and Bharatiya Janata Party member Anoop Jalota says that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being seen as a national issue, whereas it is not a national issue. They feel that this matter is related to the sentiments of the people and people should wait for the decision of the court.

Anoop Jalota told the media, “The case of Sushant Singh Rajput and Riya Chakraborty is being presented as a national issue, while it is not a national issue. It is about an actor and his girlfriend. It is about national security. Is not an issue of which should be raised with such priority or it should be performed on the streets. It is a matter related to the sentiment of the people. “

In pics: Urvashi Rautle is holidaying with Sheikh Amir in Dubai, see photos of Lavish lifestyle here

Jalota, popularly known as Bhajan Samrat, took BJP membership in 2004. He said, “He (Sushant Singh Rajput) was a really good actor. I praise his work, I have met him but his death should not be made a national issue. He should be given justice at the earliest.”

Jalota will be seen in ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’ with his housemate Jasleen Matharu of ‘Bigg Boss 12’. This week, a photo of Jalota went viral, in which he was wearing a wedding dress. This led to speculation as to whether both of them were going to get married or had happened. Later it was revealed that this was a publicity stunt to promote his film.