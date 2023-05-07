New song! In April 2021, reggaeton artists anuel aa and Karol G announced their separation after three years together. After the ‘bichota‘ will throw some hints at her ex-partner in her latest songs, this time the singer has presented a new single dedicated to her and something risqué. “Better than me” is the name of the new song by the ragpicker. Find out HERE what his lyrics are about.

Anuel AA dedicates a new song to Karol G

As you remember, Carol G. She is currently in a relationship with the reggaeton singer Feid, and although Anuel AA could talk about anyone in his new song, on Instagram he dedicated the song to “Bichota”. “I dedicate it to you, baby“, he wrote and tagged his ex-partner in the publication.

“Better than me” is the name of the song that Anuel AA interprets along with DJ Luian and mambo kingz. This song talks about that moment when one couple doesn’t get over the other after a relationship ends, and that feeling of desire to become intimate with this one again.

Complete lyrics of “Mejor que yo” by Anuel AA, song dedicated to Karol G

We haven’t eaten for a long time

You already have a boyfriend (boyfriend), I miss you’

He doesn’t understand you like I understand you

And he doesn’t even put it in you like I put it in you

Better than me he’s never gonna be, no

Not even writing down my little tricks on a piece of paper, yeah

As I will never make love to you, no

What you lost in me you are looking for in him, eh-eh

Better than me he’s never gonna be, no

Not even writing down my little tricks on a piece of paper, yeah

The only thing we have in common him and me

It’s that we’ll get it to you, eh-eh

When he spoils you, he remembers me

The tongue does not work like I made you come

Thinking in bed I don’t even let you sleep

It’s not the same without a gangster like me on top of you

Tell me if it squeezes your buttocks well

If while he puts it in you, he licks your face

If he talks to you so dirty that he made you squirt’

Tell me if it made her tremble’ and that the bed wet her’ baby

When you screw it up, don’t make me laugh

That bad boy, mommy, does not reach me

Baby, tell me what did he do that I couldn’t do to you?

If na’ má’ speaking in your ear, without c*ngar I made you come

In four I bite your neck

I put it in and pull your hair

Baby, I miss you and I’m not lying to you

I do not hold resentment

That bastard doesn’t put it in you like me

Talking shit to me, not anymore, I never forgot that

So if I get it, baby

Don’t bother with me, baby

I put it in you like a devil, but I made love to you

We finished ch*ngar, your smell remained in my clothes

I want to put it in you again, baby, I don’t hold a grudge against you

You are mine even though you walk with that fucking bastard, uah

eating the croissant

Your eyes get smaller when you smoke

The totito is perfumed

Baby, none like you

eating the croissant

Your eyes get smaller when you smoke

Better than me he’s never gonna be, no

Not even writing down my little tricks on a piece of paper, yeah

The only thing we have in common him and me

It’s that we’ll get it to you, eh-eh

