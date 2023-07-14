anuel aa He is in the spotlight of the cameras due to the scandals surrounding his life. Recently, he has been denounced by the mother of his last daughter, Yailin ‘The Most Viral’, for having beaten her when she was pregnant. In addition, to harass your ex-partner Carol G.through posts on Instagram.

On July 4, the reggaeton singer uploaded a photo in which he is seen kissing an unknown woman. Fans have assumed that she would be his new girlfriend and it would be the Venezuelan Laury Saavedra.

Who is Laury Saavedra?

Various stories and photos would prove that the woman who appears with Anuel AA in the viral photograph would be Laury Saavedra, who is a Venezuelan national, but lives in Miami. At the moment, it is the only thing that is known about her, since her Instagram account is private and she is not a public person. Although there are a couple of accounts with her name, most are false.

Controversial photo published by Anuel AA on the birthday of Yailin ‘La Más Viral’. Photo: Instagram

Followers who have access to Laury’s personal account have been able to see that, through various stories, both have been in the same places. For example, when the Venezuelan woman was flying over San Juan, Puerto Rico by helicopter, Anuel also did the same activity on the same date.

