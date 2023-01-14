The Cuban singer, composer and music producer Yoan Manuel Martínez Apariciobetter known as AnubisRealpresent your new song titled “Mother”an emotional piece of music dedicated to his grandmother, demonstrating his artistic talent at 24 years of age and, in addition, he has collaborated in various artist productions since 2015. The song in question, talks about feelings of love and gratitude towards the mother figure.

AnubisReal showcases his ability to create deeply personal and moving songs. “I learned to fly without you, I took my flight, I raised my wings and with it I lost you. Mother, you are so special, I don’t want the clock to stop one day and not meet again. Life goes by so fast that we give up It counts between luxuries and pretending, we pretend that nothing affects us, I don’t want to be part of all those who never express it”, says a part of the lyrics of this song.

“The topic came up one morning in which I had practically not slept for two or three days, thinking about my grandmother, who was the inspiration for this song,” he shared with Debate AnubisReal, hoping that with this topic, everyone who listens to it feels identified and is able to express to their mothers how much they love them“I know that there are many people in the world who will feel this letter just like me and will understand how painful it can be to move away from our grandmothers for the sake of our future.”

The new song by AnubisReal is available on digital platforms, which has been very well received by the public: “what a beautiful song, the beautiful words it says reach the soul”, “My God, what a way to cry, your grandmother is truly beautiful, always it was and will be the greatest thing for you”, “great song”, “I loved it, you’re an artist”, “nice song, he has a lot of talent and great potential”, “I loved it, keep going like this, you’ll go far” and many more are the comments from their fans.

Yoan Manuel Martinez Aparicio He was born in Cuba and currently resides in Spain., where he has established his career as an artist. She has worked with several relevant rappers in the music scene such as El Uniko, Dany Ome, Qva Libre, among others. She has also participated in very successful productions such as “Felony Patron970” feat. KG970 and “He wants to come to the party KG970” feat. Delarue & YvngVene.

In addition to her singing career, AnubisReal is also a very talented graphic designer and producer, making him a well-rounded and versatile artist.. Her music is a mix of styles and genres, making it unique and appealing to a diverse audience.