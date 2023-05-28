More than five centuries at the head of the world diamond trade provide many lessons on how to survive wars, political conflicts and crises of all kinds. Even so, the Belgian city of Antwerp, the main center in Europe and the world of buying and selling the coveted precious stones, is holding its breath these days. What traders had managed to elude until now, international sanctions against Russia’s diamonds for the Ukraine war, is once again on the table of world rulers. “Russian diamonds are not forever,” proclaimed the President of the European Council (and former Belgian Prime Minister), Charles Michel, at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima. And in Antwerp, even the brightest stones turned pale.

“We are waiting,” admit sources from the diamond sector of the Flemish city. It’s been more than a decade since most Antwerp merchants cut their own stones; It is much cheaper to send them to the other world diamond centers, Dubai and Bombay, where taxes are not paid as much as in Europe. Even so, the Belgian port city remains the main hub of the planet’s precious stones: around 85% of the world’s rough diamonds pass through it, 50% of the cut ones and 40% of the synthetic ones.

The meeting of the seven main world economies in Japan concluded a week ago with an explicit mention of Russian diamonds, which bring in some 4,000 million euros to Moscow every year. But no deadline was set to punish his trade. Even so, few doubt that sanctions will come sooner rather than later. The United States banned Russian diamonds in 2022. The United Kingdom has just announced that it will follow suit. Until now, the EU has not targeted Russian diamonds, especially due to the threat of a Belgian veto, but the government of Alexander De Croo has recently opened up to the possibility of doing so, as long as the sanctions are at the G-level. 7 —which is the club where 80% of the diamonds are sold— and a “scientific” traceability system of the stones from their origin is guaranteed, to ensure that “legal loopholes” are closed, as Michel indicated in Japan. .

Because the problem, industry experts alert, is that Russian stones reach India and, from there, go to the US market, taking advantage of one of those legal loopholes that worry Belgium: “For the US, when a diamond suffers a ‘ substantial transformation’, it is no longer a Russian diamond. So from the moment a diamond [ruso] it is polished in India, according to American law, it is no longer Russian, ”they explain. And diamonds are not like Russian oil or gas, which require complex infrastructure to circumvent sanctions. With precious stones it is much easier: “You put a few diamonds in your pocket and you get on a plane that leaves you in India”, where the trace of the real origin of the stone is lost.

The objective of the sanctions is to punish Moscow, but if the diamonds end up on the market anyway, “the effect is totally null in Russia, so the sanctions would have no effect,” Belgian diplomatic sources stress.

“Last year, many Americans unknowingly bought Russian diamonds, thinking they were Indian, but the reality is they are Russian. We estimate that all diamonds under one carat sold in the US last year were Russian,” confirm sources in the Belgian diamond sector, speaking on condition of anonymity after the concern caused by the turnaround in Hiroshima.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Still, diamonds will not be in the next EU sanctions package. Since the war in Ukraine began, the name of Russian state-owned Alrosa, the world’s leading diamond producer, has been repeatedly dropped from the Twenty-seven blacklist. But in Hiroshima the taboo on precious stones has been definitively broken, and the city of diamonds is looking with apprehension at measures that, it warns, if not done correctly, could achieve what history has not achieved in the last 500 years: end with Antwerp’s flourishing diamond business.

He diamond district it is just around the corner from Antwerp’s spectacular central train station. Jewelry stores, of higher or lower category, follow one another in the surrounding streets. Almost every business, hotel, parking lot or restaurant, has a diamond in its name or logo. But as soon as you cross the security barrier that leads to the heart of the diamond neighborhood, the shine of the shop windows is left behind. The street, rather an alley, which has been the epicenter of the trade in these precious stones in Europe and the world for more than 500 years, is a short lane closed to traffic surrounded by ugly office buildings where businessmen come and go of multiple nationalities and many ultra-orthodox Jews, who have been dedicated to this business in Belgium for generations, as the Netflix series tells rough diamonds.

The heart of Antwerp’s diamond district knows how to hide its treasures well, that they have been trying for a long time to keep them from coming from Russia: even without sanctions, Russian diamonds have stopped flowing to the Belgian city as they did until the Ukrainian war began; last year, the Russian gemstone trade fell by at least 65%. It is the argument they use before those who criticize that the EU continues without sanctioning Alrosa.

What worries Antwerp is not so much that Russian diamonds will be banned, but that this will be done only at a European level while legal loopholes continue to exist to circumvent sanctions. Because then, the sector points out, those who, as in Antwerp, already do “things right” lose out. The terror of an industry that is already high risk, and that has not yet managed to recover from the pandemic crisis, is that a good part of the business that continues to concentrate in the Belgian city will go, definitively, to other countries with less scruples.

“The industry needs a level playing field. There is international recognition that Antwerp is the only diamond business center subject to EU regulations against money laundering or terrorist financing”, indicate sources in the sector. With sanctions that do not guarantee that the Russian diamond business is stopped everywhere, “companies that are doing things well in the industry would be punished and those who went to other business centers to escape from all these norms and that they are countries that, in addition, support the regime of [Vladímir] Putin. It would be very strange if the result of the sanctions was to reward the bad guys in history ”, they warn.

To prevent this, the Belgian government and diamond industry demand that the sanctions mean the closure of Russian gemstones to the powerful G-7 market. And that a more reliable “scientific” traceability system be imposed than the written declarations that are now required, because experts affirm that they are easily falsifiable.

A good part of the sector’s hopes are pinned on a Swiss company, Spacecode, which claims to have designed a device that makes it possible to identify from which lands and, therefore, which region of the world, the diamond comes from. “The entire diamond supply chain is very interested, they recognize the positive contribution it will make to the industry. We have been contacted by mines, producers, laboratories, producers, banks and retailers,” its president, Pavlo Protopapa, assured by email.

The company hopes to have available the first devices small enough to be easily distributed between the end of the year and March 31, 2024, although only during the next year could they be produced on the scale required to be a requirement for impose sanctions. A calendar that, for those who urge to punish this sector, not only profitable for Moscow, but highly symbolic, is too slow.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.