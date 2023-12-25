The police in the Netherlands have arrested several suspects who may have recently committed an attack on a restaurant in Antwerp. Around three o'clock at night there was an explosion at restaurant De Nachtegaal, which is run by Belgian former basketball professional Willy Steveniers. His son Nathan is an accomplice of the Dutch drug lord Bolle Jos and the main suspect in the international drug investigation Costa.

