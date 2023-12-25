With videoPolice in the Netherlands have arrested two suspects who may have recently committed an attack on a restaurant in Antwerp. Around three o'clock at night there was an explosion at restaurant De Nachtegaal, which is run by Belgian former basketball professional Willy Steveniers. His son Nathan is an accomplice of the Dutch drug lord Bolle Jos and the main suspect in the international drug investigation Costa.



First, a loud bang was heard outside the restaurant. Immediately afterwards several reports of fire were received. The entire ground floor burned down, except for the kitchen. The fire brigade extinguished the fire. The police and the Belgian explosive ordnance disposal service are conducting trace investigations.

The police immediately made the link with an attack because a suspicious Dutch car was checked in the area shortly before the fire. “We assume malicious intent and do not rule out a link with drug violence,” said a police spokesperson.

After the incident in the restaurant, the Dutch police were immediately asked to track down the two suspects, the Antwerp police reported on Monday. That ended up happening quite quickly. One of the two is a minor. "He is referred to the juvenile judge in the Netherlands," says Lieselotte Claessens of the justice department in Antwerp.

An extradition treaty has been issued by the investigating judge for the adult suspect. It is not yet clear whether the two are involved in the explosion.

Drug environment

The Steveniers family has been running De Nachtegaal for years. The family used to live above the business, but recently only son Nathan is still registered there. He operated the restaurant until the summer of 2020. In September 2020 Nathan Steveniers arrested together with former gendarme Willy Van Mechelen in the major drug investigation Costa by the federal police and Belgian Limburg. Nathan was in pre-trial detention for more than a year, but has now been free for quite some time. The Costa investigation has been completed and revealed that Nathan and Van Mechelen provided assistance to drug networks around Lucio Aquino, the fugitive Dutch drug baron 'Bolle' Jos'Leijdekkers and Bandido president Geert F.

Former gendarme Willy Van Mechelen is one of the best friends of former basketball player Willy Steveniers. Since this autumn, the operation of De Nachtegaal has been in the hands of Willy and his other son Sebastian.

The Nightingale was also discussed earlier in the drug file Mackerel. The federal police then observed suspicious encounters in the catering business with the late Dutch drug criminal Jos van S. The police then targeted 'Black', the Antwerp drug criminal Abdelilah EM. He was registered as a staff member at De Nachtegaal for a while.

'Black' and Nathan Steveniers were caught in a drug case in 2013. Nathan was then sentenced to 40 months in prison together with 'Black' and dock worker Jimmy H. for setting up cannabis plantations.

The two sons Sebastian, who works as a press photographer, and Nathan were previously convicted by the Antwerp Court of Appeal for their participation in the prohibited 'freefights' of Antwerp football supporters. They were then given a suspended prison sentence of 6 months (Sebastian) and a community service order of 200 hours (Nathan).

Drug violence

Drug violence has increased again in recent weeks after a relatively quiet period after the summer. Last month, for example, attacks were carried out twice against Mexico restaurant Pick&Mex in the Reynderstraat. The recently reopened restaurant Dikke Mee in the Nachtegalenpark was also attacked with a fireworks bomb two weeks ago. That restaurant used to be run by a drug criminal. After his conviction, the man left the business to new operators who have nothing to do with the drug environment. The attackers against Dikke Mee may have been mistaken and they actually had to be on the other side of the park at De Nachtegaal restaurant.

