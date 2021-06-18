A loud bang, and then a lot of dust. A resident of the Antwerp district of Nieuw-Zuid did not immediately ring the alarm bells just before three o’clock on Friday afternoon when he looked outside and it looked like a sandstorm had started. That only happened when the sirens started and when photos and videos were shared in the WhatsApp group of his building. “I stood on the balcony,” says the resident, who does not want his name published, “and then I saw the fire brigade coming out with stretchers.”

On Friday afternoon, around three o’clock, a school building under construction on Jos Smolderenstraat in Antwerp partially collapsed. The building had to be ready by September 1, the start of the new school year. During the work to get it finished in time, something went seriously wrong: part of the building came down and the scaffolding that stood against it came down completely. What happened first is still unclear.

People were working in the building and on the scaffolding at the time of the accident. About twenty people were able to escape safely. One person died, who was still under the rubble Friday evening. Eight people were seriously injured, four of whom were in critical condition Friday night. One person with minor injuries was also taken to hospital. Five people were still missing Friday night. In all cases it involved people who worked on the building.

Dense clouds of dust

In an impressive video Shortly after the accident, residents can be seen approaching the collapsed building through dense clouds of dust and trying to provide aid to the victims. A few hours after the accident, the dust settled in the neighborhood with new apartment buildings. It is remarkably quiet. The scaffolding that was built against the facade of the school is bent and scattered in pieces on the ground. The roof is partly destroyed. A window frame ripped out of the facade hangs a few meters above the ground, in stark contrast to the bright blue sky. A column of ambulances is ready, and the fire brigade comes and goes.

It was not clear Friday evening what went wrong

In the rubble, sniffer dogs are looking for the five missing, with whom no contact has yet been made. The search is not easy, explains a spokesperson, because the rubble is too dangerous and unstable for the fire brigade to search through themselves. Cranes had to help lift the rubble during the evening, and a contractor with specialized equipment was also called in to help. The search for the missing can, if necessary, continue all night.

It was not clear Friday evening what went wrong. A human error may have been made, said entrepreneur Michel Van den Brande of the company Kontrimo, owner of the position, on Radio 1. A foreman of contractor Democo gave The last news indicated that during demolition work the metal girders on the outside may not have been built well enough. At eight o’clock Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden arrived on the scene. A police spokesperson did not want to prejudge the cause: “More investigation will follow later. Our primary concern now goes to the victims.”

