Antwerp FC won the first game since Overmars was appointed as technical director. The Belgian club was too strong for OH Leuven: 0-1. Shortly before half-time, the Senegalese Abdoulaye Seck scored the goal for Antwerp, which remains in third place in the competition.

Overmars had to leave Ajax at the beginning of February when it turned out that he had been sending cross-border messages to several female colleagues for a longer period of time. The fact that he subsequently started working at Antwerp as technical director came as a bolt from the blue for many people and there was a lot of criticism in Belgium and the Netherlands. Sponsors of the Belgian club also dropped out.

According to Belgian media, Overmars was not present at the game.