That assist still has the value of a spot. To try to win a second chance with the biancoceleste shirt. On 13 August 2017 Jordan Lukaku rushed to the left flank in the 48th minute of the second half of Juventus-Lazio, set two minutes earlier by a penalty by Dybala at 2-2. With an overbearing incursion the Belgian winger catapulted the ball into the area for the goal of Alessandro Murgia who awarded the Super Cup to Lazio in the triumph of the Olimpico. It wasn’t just a gateway to the success network. That action became the symbol of Lazio’s tenacity in chasing the first trophy of the Inzaghi management. Then, Lukaku’s path with the biancoceleste jersey was hammered by a series of stops, even with stops in the operating room for knee problems.

Situation

–

Last October, the brother of Romelu, the striker of Inter and the Belgian national team, accepted the proposal to return to his homeland, on loan to Antwerp. An opportunity to play with a certain continuity in search of a raise. And comforting answers came from the field. With 29 seasonal appearances, including 18 in the Jupiter League, 4 in the playoffs, 2 in the Belgian Cup and 5 in the Europa League. In total, he was on the pitch for 2,027 minutes. With the addition of 5 assists. The Aversa seemed oriented to redeem it, exercising its right to the already fixed sum of 3.5 million euros. Then, the change of course of the Belgian club. So Jordan Lukaku will return to Lazio: he is bound until 2022. And at this point the possibilities for his second chance in the Biancoceleste are growing. In the lap involving the outsiders, Lukaku could be tested by Sarri as an additional solution for the left lane: probably already in the Auronzo di Cadore retreat. On 25 July he will turn 27: time is still on his side. He arrived at Lazio in 2016, in the summer in which Inzaghi set the foundations of his cycle. With the Lazio shirt he added 85 appearances and one goal. Numbers that Jordan Lukaku will now try to update if he passes the Sarri exam.