Can you imagine what it would be like to explore the world if you were the size of an ant? This time we will immerse ourselves in the photorealistic macro world of AntVentor, where we will meet FlorANTin, a very funny ant with a slight touch of arrogance. The developers of LoopyMood will allow us to blatantly break into the life of our character and we will be able to meet the other inhabitants of this fun first part of what promises to be, according to its developers, a Antrilogy.
AntVentor is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
On AntVentor our mission will be to help FlorANTin, since in his first encounter with the player we will break the gadget he was working on. We will have to do everything we can to get him back to normal, but in the process we can also give him the opportunity that the dreams he has longed for can become reality.
The game has a humorous cut that always seeks the smile of the player and all this is accompanied by a soundtrack according to the crazy situations. We will be able to explore a large number of small but fun areas, where the bubbles of the thoughts of FlorANTin, with clues to our current goals. Our protagonist will meet various characters throughout the story, who will pose a series of hilarious situations.
This fun and interesting game is now available on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 6.99, so you can spend an entertaining moment discovering the macro world of FlorANTin, solving puzzles and enjoying an unexpected twist that no one could see coming.
Leave a Reply