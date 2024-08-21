He Blue Cross returns to activity in the Liga MX and does so with the intention of overcoming the bitter pill they suffered in the Leagues Cupfrom where they left without being able to win in the 90 minutes and with a critical situation up front.
And if the sky blue team suffered from something, it was in offensive volume, so Uriel Antuna He ended up being one of the most missed elements by the cement fans, until in the last game against Mazatlanreturned to the starting eleven and dazzled everyone with his closing performance.
The Mexican winger scored in the last moments of the game and was key in the match going to penalties; however, from the penalty spot Antuna failed his collection and came out with a very bittersweet feeling that confirmed his irregular state of mind.
Beyond the particular situation of Uriel Antuna, Blue Cross It is clear that they need the Mexican footballer to have a well-rounded squad, so they will hardly facilitate his departure and will stand at the stipulated figure, which has already closed the doors to him. AEK Athens and Panathinaikos this same market.
In addition, this last Greek team signed Facundo Pellestri and with this his signing for the club is practically ruled out. Panathinaikosso everything points to the fact that Uriel Antuna will remain in Blue Cross one more semester.
Anselmi He has already given him confidence as a starter again, and the team needs him as a variant that they don’t have in any other element, so he will try to win the crown again dressed in light blue.
After everything that happened in recent weeks, the goal is that Blue Cross recover a key piece from the previous semester and become the main partner of Giorgos Giakoumakisso everything points to the fact that the Uriel Antuna’s future this semester.
