As we reported on 90min, there is an open path for Uriel Antuna to leave Cruz Azul this summer, the machine are in open negotiations with AEK of Greece to sell the winger, in fact, both parties have agreed a transfer price, however, beyond the move seeming inevitable, in the most recent hours, everything has become complicated and it seems that at this point, Antuna has more options to stay within the machine than to return to Europe.
Fox Sports claims that the move is 100% blocked by two factors: first, the method of payment. While AKE wants a transfer to be paid in several installments, Cruz Azul wants the money immediately, since La Noria needs to use the income to sign a replacement. It is not a high figure either, since it should be noted that of the 5 million dollars of the transfer, 2.25 million are for Chivas, and half a million belongs to the footballer.
The second factor against Antuna’s departure to Greece is the continuity of Pineda, as long as the playmaker does not leave the AEK squad, Uriel will not be transferred, the signing of Antuna is impossible, today, everything seems to indicate that the departure of Orbelin to Rayados de Monterrey is almost off, therefore, the machine player would not be an affordable signing, which is why, perhaps, those from Athens have bet on the signing of Erik Lamela from free agency.
